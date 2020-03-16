Man faces charges after pellet gun shooting into Scioto County business

A man from Portsmouth was arrested Monday after a drive-by shooting involving a pellet gun, New Boston Police say.

The incident happened at a variety store in the 3900 block of Rhodes Avenue.

Despite several shots hitting the storefront windows, no one was hurt. Police say the business was closed at the time of the shooting.

Florencio Lee Diego, 21, faces charges including vandalism and panic, both felonies.

Police say it appeared during the shooting that Diego was shooting a real firearm because the pellet gun looked like a real gun and the shots were extremely loud as they hit the window.

Officers say a witness followed a white vehicle that the suspect was in to Sciotoville where it ended up on the Dollar General Store parking lot. Police say Diego ran and was caught by a Portsmouth Police Department officer.

