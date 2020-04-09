Man arrested in eastern Ky. shooting; another man hospitalized

A man from Louisa faces charges in a shooting that sent another man to the hospital Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Charles Moran faces a first-degree assault charge, according to investigators.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Dry Ridge Road off state Route 32. Deputies say it stemmed over an altercation that happened earlier Wednesday between the victim, Brad Parsley, and one of Parsley’s family members.

Investigators say Moran drove to the victim’s home and then decided to leave. The victim came outside, got into his car and drove up the driveway after seeing someone on his property. Deputies say there was some sort of collision between the two and Moran allegedly got out of his car, fired multiple shots and drove away.

Parsley’s girlfriend helped him back to the house, and he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators say Moran admitted to the shooting, and the firearm has since been recovered. Moran was taken to jail; he has since been released on bond.

