A man faces charges in a stabbing that hurt a man and a woman Tuesday in Jefferson, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Brian Travis Bays, 40, of South Charleston, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He faces malicious wounding charges.

Investigators say Bays stabbed the man and woman

during a drunken argument. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened on Alabaster Drive in Jefferson.