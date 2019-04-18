Man faces child sexual abuse charges in Calhoun County

A man faces 12 felony charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department says.

Frederick Junior Tanner, 59, was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators say Tanner faces four incest charges, sexual abuse by a parent and first-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the incidents happened in November 2018 and in January of this year.

Tanner is in custody in the Central Regional Jail. His bond is $240,000 cash only.

