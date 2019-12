A man from Rainelle faces drug charges after he was pulled over on U.S. 60 in Smithers, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Timothy Lee Brockman is charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Deputies say Brockman was arrested Tuesday evening.

Deputies seized a large sum of marijuana and cash during the traffic stop.

Brockman was taken to the Mount Olive Correctional Complex and Jail.