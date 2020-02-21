Man faces indecent exposure charge in eastern Ky.

A man who deputies say exposed himself to two young girls faces a charge of indecent exposure.

According to the criminal complaint, Roger Green stared at the two girls from a window in his apartment while deputies say he was wearing only underwear.

The incident allegedly happened Feb. 16 in South Shore, Kentucky.

The complaint goes on to say he later exposed himself to the girls. They locked themselves in their parents' car in the apartment complex parking lot.

A neighbor told deputies when they went to confront him, he was seen putting his pants back on.

