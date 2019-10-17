Man faces more than a dozen charges related to child sexual exploitation

A man from Lawrence County, Kentucky is facing more than a dozen charges related to "files of child sexual exploitation."

Ricky Henry, 32, faces 16 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began an undercover investigation "after discovering the suspect possessing files of child sexual exploitation."

Troopers executed a search warrant at a home in Lowmansville on Aug. 8. Investigators seized equipment "used to facilitate the crime" and took it to KSP's lab for examination.

If convicted, he faces up to 80 years in prison. Each count is punishable by one to five years behind bars.