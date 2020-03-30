Man faces numerous charges after running SUV into Ashland home, injuring 2

An Ohio man faces numerous charges after police say he intentionally ran an SUV into a home in the 400 block of 31st Street and hurt two people, Ashland Police say.

Lyle Ruggles, 37, who told police he’s from Wilmington, Ohio, is charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief for intentionally damaging the victim’s home, along with a neighboring structure.

Police say Ruggles is also charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 after using a stolen Jeep Patriot during the incident.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, seriously injuring a 23-year-old man who lives at the home. Police say the victim was pinned between the Jeep and porch and taken to a Huntington hospital. The victim’s wife suffered minor injuries after being struck. Police say she was holding the couple’s 7-month-old child at the time who was not hurt.

Ruggles was taken into custody in the 2800 block of Carter Avenue after witnesses reported him running from the scene of the incident.

