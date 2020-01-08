Man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing that stemmed from argument over dog

A man is facing a malicious wounding charge after a New Year's Day stabbing that began with an argument over a dog.

Kenneth Brandon Morgan, 36, was arrested after deputies were called to a home in Wharncliffe area of Mingo County for a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the homeowner with stab wounds in the left hand and armpit.

Deputies then went to Morgan's home, which was located just a few houses away.

Morgan told deputies he accidentally stabbed the victim after he fell onto the knife. The victim said Morgan was on his property, upset about a dog that was running loose. The victim advised him to leave, which is when he said Morgan stabbed him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

