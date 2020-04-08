Man facing charges after fatal UTV crash

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal UTV accident that happened Tuesday evening in McDermott.

Sheriff Marty Donini says his office received a 911 call just after 6:30 p.m. stating that there had been a crash along Wrights Run.

When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned underneath of the UTV.

Deputies say Donald E. Webb, 63, of McDermott was throw from the UTV after the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Webb's body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The driver of the UTV was identified as Mark A. Ferguson, 50, of Arlington. Ferguson was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

He was booked into the Scioto County Jail and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Deputies and detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident along with members of the Union Fire Department, Union 10, and Scioto 2 rescue squads.

