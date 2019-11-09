Man facing charges after firing shots at Deputies

Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says Christopher Patrick Young, 51, of Pinch is facing charges after firing shots at deputies early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called a little after 3:30 a.m. Saturday to Sawyer Drive in Pinch for a disturbance.

When arriving on scene, Young pointed a shotgun at the Deputy's cruiser while also making threats, the deputy backed away and waited for backup.

After more deputies arrived on scene Young fired shots at them with handguns and shotguns.

The SWAT Team then came to the home in an armored vehicle to protect them. They later found Young in his driveway and arrested him.

Deputies did not fire back at Young during the incident.

No one was injured as a result but Young was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is facing six counts of wanton endangerment.