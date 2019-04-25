Man facing charges after illegal dumping incident is caught on camera

Neighbors are fed up about trash piling up along their road. But police are working to crack down on people illegally dumping trash.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police on Monday posted a video to Facebook of a man illegally dumping a truck load full of trash in an area that has become a problem dump site.

It happened on Mud River Road in Boone County. Police say after posting the video to their page, they were able to figure out who the man responsible was.

Police cited Danny Smith, 58, of Danville, with littering and contributing to an open dump.

They were able to catch him after setting up cameras in the area. They called them 'litter cameras.' Police say the cameras are motion activated, but unlike regular trail cameras, must be placed higher up so they aren't damaged or stolen.

"When I came out here, I saw that stuff had been dumped and I was hoping the cameras caught it," said Dakoda Chattin, a Natural Resources Police Officer. "One of my cameras caught it and the other didn't. But once I saw it, I knew I needed to post it on Facebook to get some help."

Chattin says this site has been an ongoing problem, with trash piling up in several spots in the area.

"I usually drive out here every two to three weeks," Chattin said. "Every time I come out here, it is something new. Usually there is something new every time I come out here."

Neighbors, including Angela Dahlke, say the site isn't even as bad as it normally is.

"There have been several community attempts to clean this up," Dahlke said. "The whole community got together and did a cleanup, and by the next day, you couldn't even tell we had been here."

She is now hoping that this video will stop others from treating the area as a dump.

"Shame on those people for letting it get like this," Dahlke said. "West Virginia is very prideful, hard-working and the nicest people you will ever meet. West Virginia is the absolute best place to live, so don't make us look like this."

Despite the incident, Chattin says there was still an aspect of this that caught him off guard, one he was pleasantly surprised with.

"People get tired of seeing this stuff. Two different individuals came out and cleaned it all up before it even made social media," Chattin said. "People really care about this stuff."

Smith is charged with contributing to an open dump and littering over 100 pounds but less than 500 pounds. Chattin says the weight amount affects the penalty the charge carries.

Smith can still appear before a magistrate to try and fight the charges against him.