A man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting last week has been released from the hospital and arrested.

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

While being brought into the Charleston Police Department's booking office Thursday, Drennen said, "God loves you all. I didn't do it."

