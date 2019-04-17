Man facing first-degree murder charge wanted

Wed 1:29 PM, Apr 17, 2019

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man facing a first-degree murder charge is wanted after he failed to appear Tuesday for a court hearing, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say Christopher Shawver Dotson, 34, was last seen in Elkins but has ties to Braxton County.

Dotson is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. Troopers say he’s considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call WVSP at 304-765-2101 in Braxton Co or 304-637-0200 in Randolph County. You can also call your local 911 agency.

 
