Man facing nearly a dozen charges, including sexual assault of a child

A man from eastern Kentucky is facing nearly a dozen criminal charges, including sexual assault of a child.

Floyd County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jimmy Darrell Frazier late Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was wanted for a long time in the Grethel community.

"Frazier had avoided capture multiple times in the past by running and or hiding at different locations in the Red Morg Branch and Branhams Creek community," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Hopefully his arrest brings some relief to the community and to those involved in the investigations."

Frazier is now in the Floyd County Jail. He faces the following charges: sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old), harassment, terroristic threatening, wrongfully filling prescriptions, fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, violating graces, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Sheriff's K9 "Drago" assisted in the capture.