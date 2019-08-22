Man who fired shots hospitalized after police use Taser

A man is in the hospital Thursday night after police used a Taser on him because they say he was firing off shots from his gun.

Concerned neighbors along South Walnut Street in St. Albans called police after hearing the shots fired.

St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford said the suspect's name is Joe Sigman. He is 52 and from St. Albans.

Crawford says Sigman is going to be charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment and possibly other felony crimes.

Earlier at the scene, the chief said Sigman fired five to seven shots in the air -- not at anyone in particular. No injuries were reported.

At this time, police say they're not sure what Sigman's motives might have been.

Crawford said that were concerned the suspect might start shooting at them. So, as a part of a tactical approach, they waited until he was reloading his gun to use a Taser on him.