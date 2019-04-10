Man found with pipe bomb, explosive device

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, along with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and road patrol deputies, found a pipe bomb and another explosive device during a drug interdiction stop Tuesday night.

Sheriff Thompson says the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Joseph Austin Blankenship, of Wayne. He is charged with Illegal Possession of Destructive Devices, Explosive materials, or Incendiary Devices, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Sheriff also says a search warrant was executed to where Joseph lived around 5 a.m. Wednesday. No other explosive devices or materials were found at the residence.

Road Patrol deputies, Wayne County Sheriff's Dept. K-9 unit, WVSP, and the WVSP Explosive Response Team assisted in the investigation.

The Department says Joseph was out on bond at the time of his arrest for felony drug charges from the DEU on two separate investigations from December 2018.