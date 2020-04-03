Man from Ashland dies from COVID-19

A woman is sharing her father's story in hopes that it'll get the attention of people not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Lindsey ARon Jordan's family says he died Tuesday from the coronavirus.

"It was shell shocking," his daughter Sarah Jordan said.

The Ashland resident was 49 years old.

"He did everything in his power to make sure we were all taken care of," Sarah said.

His loved ones never imagined the virus would end up claiming his life.

"A lot of people thought this was a joke, that it wasn't real," Sarah said.

Jordan was a bricklayer who'd been working in Michigan. He suspected he was exposed to the virus by one of his coworkers there in mid-March.

After showing signs of COVID-19, Jordan went into quarantine, but he kept feeling sicker. He died Tuesday evening at Henry Ford Medical Center in Detroit.

"They were telling us he was improving, and then he was just gone," Sarah said. "I don't get to see him anymore."

Sarah says he was in fine health prior to this, and she's urging everyone to take social distancing guidelines seriously.

"It does drive me crazy," she said. "I want to tell them all to go indoors. Do you want to only have to take this seriously when you lose someone? It shouldn't take this to tell people to listen. It shouldn't."

Jordan's body is being sent back to Kentucky, but Sarah says they can't even hold a proper funeral or see his face one last time.

"We can't even have a service," she said. "People can't come. They can't come and comfort or anything."

Jordans' daughter says nobody in their family was around him before he was believed to contract the virus, but they're still keeping their distance, even from each other.

Jordan had seven children and seven grandchildren, Sara tells WSAZ.

