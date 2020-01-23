Man from Detroit arrested as officers serve narcotics search warrant

A month-long drug investigation led by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force ended with a man from Detroit, Michigan behind bars.

Officers served two narcotics search warrants Thursday. The first, around 8 a.m. at 850 Bronson Court. Desean Briscoe of Detroit was found inside and arrested on an outstanding circuit court warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Briscoe was charged with two more felony warrants after he was found to be in possession of a significant amount of heroin and two firearms.

Briscoe received new charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person with a firearm.

The second search warrant was executed at 1735 Artisan Ave. at 9 a.m. Officers say seven people were detained. Distribution amounts of heroin, crystal methamphetamine and digital scales were found inside the home, officers say.

