Man from Logan wanted by W.Va. State Police

Troopers need your help finding a man from Logan who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

West Virginia State Police say Robert Lee Earnest, 49, is known to have ties to the following areas in West Virginia: Whitman, Christian, Wheeling, and Point Pleasant.

Earnest is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Troopers say anyone with information about Earnest is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment at 304-792-7200.

