Man from Martin Co., Ky. faces child sexual exploitation charges

A man from Martin County is facing multiple offenses related to child sexual exploitation, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Casey Booth, 23, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Booth was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Investigators say they discovered the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a knock and talk at a residence in Inez on Monday.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for examination.

Booth is currently facing 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony). Booth was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

