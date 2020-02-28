Man from Nicholas County arrested on arson charges

A man has been arrested for setting fire to his own home, according to West Virginia State Fire Marshal investigators.

Lonnie Wayne Bragg, 52, of Tioga has been charged with first-degree arson.

911 received a call about the fire on Feb. 5. Flames were reported on the front porch of Bragg's home at 23 Frazier Alley.

Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home and put out the fire.

An investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office led to the arrest of Bragg on Feb. 6.