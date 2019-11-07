Man from South Point indicted on child rape charge

A man from Lawrence County, Ohio is accused of raping a child.

Joshua Kerns, 28, of South Point, was indicted on one count of rape. He is currently in the Lawrence County Jail.

A judge arraigned Kerns Wednesday morning and set his bond at $250,000 cash/surety.

According to the indictment, the alleged victim is under the age of 13. Kerns is accused of raping the child sometime between July 1 and July 4.

The indictment was filed on Oct. 23. It also orders Kerns to not have any contact - direct or indirect - with the alleged victim, the child's family, or their property.

As another condition of his bond, Kerns is not allowed to take any illegal drugs and is subject to random drug tests.

