Man from West Virginia has gun confiscated at TSA checkpoint

A man from Kearneysville, West Virginia was stopped by TSA officers at the Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday after a loaded 9 mm handgun was spotted in his carry-on bag.

TSA immediately contacted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police. The gun that was loaded with five bullets was confiscated and the man was detained for questioning. He was permitted to catch his flight, without his gun.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

