A man from Wheelersburg, Ohio was killed in a crash Saturday in Tennessee.

Troopers with the Tennesee Highway Patrol tell WSAZ's sister station, WVLT, Richard Webb II, 48, was on a motorcycle when he crashed with a car.

A spokesperson said it happened near Panther Creek in Sevier County along Chapman Highway.

Troopers tell WVLT one other person was injured.

Webb was wearing a helmet.