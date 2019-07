Police are looking for a driver after a man was hit by a car late Tuesday night in the Jefferson area, our crew at the scene says.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 6700 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Investigators say the man was disoriented but is stable.

Police say a white Chevrolet Cruze took off from the scene and headed west on Kanawha Terrace. Other details are unavailable at this time.

