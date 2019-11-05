Man hit by train in Williamson

A man was hit by a train in Williamson Monday afternoon. According to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson, it happened in West End Williamson around 3:30 p.m.

Chief Dotson said Jason "Jay' Savage, 52, was hit by a Norfolk and Southern train. He was found by officers near Williamson PK-8 School.

Savage was alert on scene and taken to Pikeville Medical Center. However, Chief Dotson said Savage was later flown to University of Kentucky Hospital in critical condition.

The Williamson Police Department is investigating the incident and working to learn more about Savage's injuries.