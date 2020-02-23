Man hit from behind with beer bottle and robbed

A man is on the run after police say he hit and then robbed another man late Saturday night in Huntington.

Police say it happened around 11:15 p.m. near 15th Street and 6 1/2 alley.

A witness told officers a man wearing a hooded jacket came up behind another man and was hit with a beer bottle, and punched before he fell to the ground.

That's when police say the suspect went through the victim's pockets before taking off.

Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell says no one is in custody at this time.

It is still being investigated if this was a random or targeted incident.

Cornwell says he is not sure of the extent of the victim's injuries.