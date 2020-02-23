Man hits two cruisers during Floyd County chase

A man is facing several charges after police say he lead Floyd deputies and Martin police on a chase Friday.

Martin City Police Chief Kenny Stidham says around 4 p.m. Friday, he tried to pull a car over on Kentucky Route 122 in the Printer area.

Chief Stidham says he called for back up from Floyd County deputies as the driver sped towards Martin city limits.

During the chase, the driver hit two cruisers with his car, however no officers were injured.

The chase ended when the driver crashed after losing control on Route 2030 near Blackhawk Mining.

Police arrested John P. Tackett, 37, from Harold. He is charged with fleeing police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment on police officer, and for possession of meth.

Tackett was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

