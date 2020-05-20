Man in custody after brief standoff with police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in custody after a brief standoff with police Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m. a large police presence appeared outside of a home near Guyan Avenue and 26th Street in Cabell County.
A SWAT team is currently at the scene in full gear.
Huntington Police tell us a man with active warrants was inside of the home and was refusing to answer the door.
Our crew at the scene says a man finally came out of the home and was place inside a police cruiser.
Police appear to now be searching the home.
No other information is being released at this time.
