Man in custody after brief standoff with police

A man is in custody after a brief standoff with police Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. a large police presence appeared outside of a home near Guyan Avenue and 26th Street in Cabell County.

A SWAT team is currently at the scene in full gear.

Huntington Police tell us a man with active warrants was inside of the home and was refusing to answer the door.

Our crew at the scene says a man finally came out of the home and was place inside a police cruiser.

Police appear to now be searching the home.

No other information is being released at this time.

