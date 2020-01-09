Man in custody after car theft, assault at Gallipolis Walmart

A man is in jail after deputies say he attacked an elderly woman in a Walmart parking lot and took off with her car.

Travis Efaw is being held at the Gallia County Jail on $1 million bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Travis Efaw followed Beverly Houck out of the Walmart in Gallipolis through the parking lot to her car. Police say he banged Houck's head on the car, took her keys and drove away.

According to investigators, Efaw called to meet someone at a gas station in Bidwell where Gallia County Sheriff's deputies arrested him and took possession of the car.

Gallipolis Police say Houck was shaken up more than anything else. She was taken to the hospital by a family member, but has since been released.

Efaw appeared at Gallipolis Municipal Court Thursday morning and waived his preliminary hearing. The case will go to the Gallia County grand jury which will indict him on additional charges.

According to the Gallia County Prosecutor's Office, Efaw also has several charges pending in Mason and Cabell counties in West Virginia.