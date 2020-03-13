Man in custody after shooting and killing woman inside restaurant

A man walked into a restaurant Friday morning, shot a woman inside and then took off, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

The scene was quickly blocked off along 5th Street Road in Lavalette.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they say they found an employee dead in the kitchen.

After running from the scene of the shooting, the sheriff's office says the man called 911.

The accused shooter was located in Cabell County by West Virginia State Police.

Officials tell WSAZ.com the man is currently being question by authorities and will appear before the magistrate shortly.

According Sheriff Thompson, the victim and the suspect knew each other.

There were customers inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

