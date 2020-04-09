Man in stolen vehicle arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

A man faces several charges after he was found Wednesday in a stolen vehicle with drugs inside, Morehead Police say.

Cody Mudrinich, 31, was found passed out inside the vehicle in a hotel parking lot and later determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Police found methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and more than $3,600 cash inside the vehicle. A further search of a motel room where Mudrinich was staying turned up more drugs and a fully automatic weapon.

The vehicle had been stolen from West Virginia, according to police.

Mudrinich was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

