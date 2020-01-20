Man injured after crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A man is in the hospital after a crash Monday evening.
The Lewis County Herald reports the accident happened near Dugan's Curve on Ky. Rt. 8, east of Vanceburg, around 6:50 p.m. Monday.
Deputies say the vehicle operated by Adam Smith, 34, of Vanceburg, went off the side of the road, struck an embankment and then overturned.
They say the vehicle struck a driveway and barely missed mailboxes and trashcans.
The road was closed for about 2 hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.
There is no word on the extent of Smith's injuries, but deputies say they were not life-threatening,