Man injured after crash in Lewis County

A man is in the hospital after a crash Monday evening.

The Lewis County Herald reports the accident happened near Dugan's Curve on Ky. Rt. 8, east of Vanceburg, around 6:50 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say the vehicle operated by Adam Smith, 34, of Vanceburg, went off the side of the road, struck an embankment and then overturned.

They say the vehicle struck a driveway and barely missed mailboxes and trashcans.

The road was closed for about 2 hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

There is no word on the extent of Smith's injuries, but deputies say they were not life-threatening,