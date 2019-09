A man has died after being hit by a pickup truck on Childress Road in Alum Creek.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies believe the man was in the roadway when the crash occurred.

Childress Road near Shadyview Lane is expected to be closed for at least three hours while crews reconstruct the accident.

EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters are on the scene.