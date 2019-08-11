Man kayaking down the Ohio River for mental health awareness

A man from Cincinatti is kayaking down the Ohio River to raise awareness for mental health.



Joseph Solomon started his journey on Aug.1 in Pittsburgh. He says he will end the almost 1,000 mile venture in Cairo, Illinois by late September.



Sunday, Solomon stopped in Ravenswood to rest and talk to people in town about what he's doing, and the need for more mental health help.



"The problem is, a lot of people don't have a community of people around them to show them love so they can overcome the condition that they have."



It's also personal for Solomon, who admits he battles a mental health condition.



"In 2012 I had a near death experience, and was in a Catatonic state for a few weeks. Kayaking helped me recover in so many ways and now I want to help others by raising awareness for Mental Illness and getting donations to groups that help with this."

Solomon really wants to focus on helping children with mental illness and fight the stigmas they face. The money he raises will go towards the Santa Maria Youth Development Program.

Solomon started preparing for the mission three years ago, well before the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio which have sparked discussions about mental health.

“A lot of people think that someone with a mental health disorder is crazy or they're gonna shoot up a bar full of people, and that's not the truth. The truth is you can live a normal life with a mental health condition.”

Solomon will be floating down the river through our area for the next several days and plans to stop to rest in Huntington later this week.