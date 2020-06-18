Advertisement

Man killed, another injured in crash

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
A two vehicle crash in Athens County, Ohio, has left a man dead.

It happened at approximately 12:58 a.m. Thursday on Congress Run Road, outside the Village of GLouster.

According to a news release from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Byron Schoolcraft, 51, of Trimble, was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Congress Run Road when his pickup truck went left of center.

His truck hit a SUV driven by Jeff Dye, 38, of Glouster, who was traveling north on Congress Run Road.

Troopers said Schoolcraft's vehicle went off the roadway, striking a tree and overturning.

Schoolcraft was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dye sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Troopers say alcohol is believed involved in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

The Athens Highway Patrol Post was assisted by the Athens County Sheriff's Department, Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department, the Athens County Coroner's Office, Athens County EMS, and the Ohio Investigative Unit.

