Man killed in ATV accident in Fayette County

One man was killed in an ATV accident.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Beech Creek Hollow Road in Oak Hill.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, responders found the operator of the ATV dead as an apparent result of the crash.

Deputies say Thomas F. Medford, 62, of Oak Hill, was the only person on the ATV at the time of the incident. He was riding on the trails to tend to his hunting location when he lost control on a steep hill, investigators say.

The accident is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or you can contact the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.