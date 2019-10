A man has died after a fire early Saturday morning in Johnson County.

Officials with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue say they were called around 1 a.m. Saturday to help with a fire on Grassy Creek.

While crews were knocking out the fire, they say that’s when they found the man’s body inside the home.

The man’s name, and a cause for the fire have not been released yet.

Fire officials say Kentucky State Police are investigating.