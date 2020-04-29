Man killed in head-on crash in Roane County

A man died Tuesday in a head-on crash on U.S. 33 in Roane County, West Virginia State Police say.

Manuel Campos, 69, of Ripley, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the accident happened about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of U.S. 33 (Ripley Road).

Investigators say Campos was driving a van that crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Silverado truck head-on.

The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old man, was flown to Charleston. His condition is unknown at this time.

