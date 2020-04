A man who West Virginia health officials say was “associated with” Sundale Long Term Care in Monongalia County has died from COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says the man was 76-years-old and had underlying health conditions.

This makes the third death related to coronavirus in West Virginia.

The DHHR also confirmed 42 new cases of the virus Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 324.

To date, 8,838 West Virginians have been tested.