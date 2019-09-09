Man meets biological family after decades apart

Willard Scritchfield, born Willard Dale Kelly, has searched for years for his biological family.

Willard Scritchfield and his siblings take a picture together after meeting.

"I was actually removed from the biological family before I was 3," said Scritchfield. "I was removed from my first foster home shortly before I was 5 and then placed in what would become my permanent home."

He got the last name Scritchfield when he was legally adopted.

"In my case, my name was Willard Kelly and that name for all essences was deceased, gone, said Scritchfield. "So there was a brand new birth certificate written up with the name Willard Dale Scritchfield to verify that, I, in all essence be a biological child to Harry and Sharon Scritchfield."

Despite being in a loving home for all those years, he still longed to know his biological family. He searched for many years, each time coming up short.

"The process was long and hard," said Scritchfield. "I had promising leads throughout the years that never panned out."

Not knowing that all those years, his biological family had been searching for him, too.

"Our older brother Carl tried for many years to locate myself," said Scritchfield.

Scritchfield had all but given up, when one day, one of his family members through his adopted family stumbled upon an obituary, which would eventually be a key piece in helping connect Scritchfield find his biological family.

"My sister-in-law saw an obituary which turned out to be my birth mother's obituary," said Scritchfield. "I was listed in it as deceased."

But he wasn't. So, his adopted mother got to work, trying to track down some of Scritchfield's biological family on Facebook.

She eventually got in touch with them. Willard's three siblings say they all never gave up hope that they would find their brother.

"I couldn't give up," said David Kelly, Scritchfield's brother. "I said he's here somewhere."

And finally, on Sunday, Sept. 1, the family finally met Scritchfield after so many years apart. WSAZ was there for it.

"It's a feeling of completeness I guess," said Scritchfield after meeting his family. "Just knowing that I now have a second family."

Scritchfield met his three siblings--Patsy Tawney, Elizabeth Myers and David Kelly, along with many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Unfortunately, some of Scritchfield's siblings have already passed, including his brother Carl, who never stopped looking for him.

"My brother got his wish," said Kelly. "He isn't even here, but he's up there looking down at us now. He got his wish."

After finding one missing piece of this family's puzzle, they still have one more to go.

"We have a baby sister Pamela Kay Kelly that we have yet to locate," said Scritchfield. "So Pamela, if you are out there and you know you are adopted, I hope you can see this and you reach out to us."

Scritchfield, his siblings and other relatives spent about a week together after meeting, catching up on years of missed time.

All of them are hoping that the next time they get together, their sister Pamela will be there with them.