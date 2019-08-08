Man missing from Boone County, West Virginia

Deputies are searching for a missing man from Boone County.

Curtis Ray Ratliff, 68, of Danville, was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

He lives on Prichard Road in Danville, West Virginia.

Sheriff's deputies say Ratliff was last seen walking with a red and white oxygen bag and a walking cane. He was wearing black pants.

He has blue eyes and grey hair. Investigators say he is about 5'11" and 174 pounds.

If you see Ratliff or have any information about the case, call 304-369-9913.