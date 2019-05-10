Man missing from Charleston since late April

Police need your help finding a man who has been missing since late last month.

Takanao “Taka” Kambara, 25, was reported missing April 29 by his family, the Charleston Police Department says.

He is described as 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. Police say Kambara often spends time in the Washington Manor area of Charleston.

Police say Kambara suffers from a mental illness and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information about Kambara’s whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-8111 or reach out to its Facebook page.

