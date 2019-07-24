UPDATE | Man reported missing from Greenup County, Ky. found

UPDATE 7/24/19 @ 6:20 p.m.

A man reported missing Wednesday has been found, Greenup County Emergency 911 says.

Jeffery Mollett, 52, left the Russell Convalescent Home around 7 p.m. Sunday and didn't return.

No details were released about where he was found or his condition.

A man has been missing from Russell for two days, and police need your help with any information about him, Greenup County Emergency 911 said.

Jeffery Mollett, 52, left the Russell Convalescent Home to go on a walk around 7 p.m. Monday and did not return.

Investigators say Mollett, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray denim pants and white tennis shoes. Mollett has blond shoulder-length hair.

According to investigators, Mollett is on several medications including a prescription for depression. He has family in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

Anyone with information about Mollett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greenup County E-911 Center at 606-473-1411 or call 911.

