Man missing from Martin County, Kentucky

The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing man.

Deputies say Ricky Stacy, 58, was last seen around 9:30 Sunday morning. He was on the ridge between Pigeon Roost and the Big Creek area of Pike County.

Stacy has a grey beard and green eyes. He is around 6 feet and one inch tall and 200 pounds.

According to investigators, he was last seen wearing a light grey shirt and tan pants.

Deputies say Stacy is considered to be in danger because he takes medication.

If you see him, call 911 or the Martin County Sheriff's Office at (606) 298-2828.