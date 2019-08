A man is dead after being shot and the suspect is now behind bars.

Ashland Police say Lawrence McCoy was shot and killed a little after 9 Tuesday night in the 3000 block of Central Ave.

The suspect, James Reed of Ironton, was arrested about 3:15 Wednesday morning. Ashland Police say Reed was arrested at a home just outside of Ironton.

Reed is being held in the Lawrence County, Ohio jail.