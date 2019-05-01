Police: Man on Detroit's 10 Most Wanted List arrested in Huntington

A man who’s on Detroit’s 10 Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police say.

Michael Christian Hopkins, also known as Robert Pace, is charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was arrested after a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of 9th Avenue West.

Hopkins is in custody, pending an extradition hearing to Detroit. His original charge is home invasion.

Police say the warrant was issued after two other arrests earlier Wednesday in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue. Click here to see that story.

Investigators say they saw two men leaving the home in the 300 block of 9th Avenue West, including Hopkins. They later found that he was on Detroit’s Top 10 Most Wanted List. Another man from Detroit was arrested at that scene and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Police say a small amount of marijuana was found inside the home and ammunition for various types and calibers of weapons was seized.

