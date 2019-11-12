Man on home confinement accused of trying to steal washing machine

Police say they caught a thief in the act Tuesday trying to take an item that's not particularly easy to move discreetly.

A neighbor called police when they saw a man crawling through a window of an apartment building on Church Street in Milton.

Police say when they got to the apartment, they found 27-year-old Michael Clagg inside. They say he'd tried to drag a washing machine out of an open window.

Police say Clagg was wearing a home confinement ankle bracelet, and the sheriff's home confinement officers were called to the scene.

They say Clagg is being charged with two counts of burglary and was taken straight to jail for violating his home confinement.

Police say the neighbor being alert and notifying authorities is a great example of why they always tell people: if you see something, say something.

The apartment where this happened is just a block away from the Milton Police Department, and there's a laundromat around the corner.

