Man on home confinement arrested on drug charges

A man on home confinement has been arrested on multiple drug charges.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says Clay McCoy of Crum was arrested after deputies found distribution quantities of crystal meth, marijuana, gabapentin, and suboxone in his home.

According to Sheriff Thompson, deputies, a K9 unit, Fort Gay police officers, and home confinement officers went to McCoy's home.

McCoy is charged with possession with intent to deliver.

He was on home confinement from a 2018 drug conviction.

